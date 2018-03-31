Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price

News articles about Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dollar Tree earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2795020557906 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,066. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $22,523.19, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.39.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $569,113.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,764.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $258,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-dollar-tree-dltr-stock-price-updated.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.