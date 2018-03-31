McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

Media coverage about McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McDonald's earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the fast-food giant an impact score of 45.540873214451 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern's analysis:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,916. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,243.60, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that McDonald's will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

