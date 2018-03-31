Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rollins (ROL) Share Price

Press coverage about Rollins (NYSE:ROL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rollins earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2181371861253 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 557,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,998. The company has a market cap of $11,135.26, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.21. Rollins has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $414.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

In related news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

