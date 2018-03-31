News stories about SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SolarCity earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the renewable energy company an impact score of 44.2451991510102 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get SolarCity alerts:

Shares of SolarCity stock remained flat at $$20.34 on Friday. SolarCity has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SolarCity (SCTY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-solarcity-scty-stock-price-updated.html.

About SolarCity

SolarCity Corporation is a United States-based solar provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. It operates through solar energy products and services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.