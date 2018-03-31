Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ally Financial (ALLY) Share Price

Media stories about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0313753295836 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $11,804.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ally Financial (ALLY) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ally-financial-ally-share-price.html.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.