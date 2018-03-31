Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price

Headlines about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Automatic Data Processing earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.329301815627 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

ADP stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50,302.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.11%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $405,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

