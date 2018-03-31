Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 46.4270196258884 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 163,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,995. The stock has a market cap of $242.92, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.77. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-brightcove-bcov-share-price-updated.html.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.