Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the game software company an impact score of 44.7150469357757 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,137. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,187.70, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $192,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,932.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,079 shares of company stock worth $9,806,818 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-electronic-arts-ea-stock-price.html.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.