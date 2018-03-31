Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pointer Telocation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.5922546819282 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:PNTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,791. Pointer Telocation has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 17.26%. analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pointer Telocation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. is a provider of mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries and other mobile tracking markets, such as cargo, assets, shipping and containers. The Company offers roadside assistance (RSA) services, automobile repair and towing services, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and other services.

