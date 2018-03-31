Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Media coverage about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7777070014252 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KGJI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 13,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kingold Jewelry has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $657.07 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-kingold-jewelry-kgji-stock-price-updated.html.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs and manufactures 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments, through a variable interest entity relationship with Wuhan Kingold Jewelry Company Limited (Wuhan Kingold). The Company develops, promotes and sells a range of products to the jewelry market across the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.