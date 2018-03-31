Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News articles about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0151711472018 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $14.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:NEOS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 517,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.20. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.68, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.20.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.80% and a negative return on equity of 437.92%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

