Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ternium (TX) Share Price

Media headlines about Ternium (NYSE:TX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ternium earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.5967658706414 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $43.00 price target on Ternium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

TX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,898. Ternium has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,513.40, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Ternium had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

