Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Douglas Emmett (DEI) Share Price

Media headlines about Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Douglas Emmett earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3467164287076 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,166. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,233.25, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $209.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

