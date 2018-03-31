Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gulf Island Fabrication earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7496204782399 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:GIFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 235,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,144. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter.

GIFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Kirk J. Meche bought 3,600 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $29,844.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,553.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd F. Ladd bought 5,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 161,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,221.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,600 shares of company stock worth $74,234. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-gulf-island-fabrication-gifi-stock-price-updated.html.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.