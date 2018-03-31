Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) Share Price

News stories about Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huazhu Hotels Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5634876801816 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Huazhu Hotels Group stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,108.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.43. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price objective on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

