Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock Price

Press coverage about Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Ingalls Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.098167110037 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.76. The company had a trading volume of 369,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,219. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $183.42 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11,544.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $733,391.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.50 per share, with a total value of $254,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,184 and sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

