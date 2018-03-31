Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Associated Banc earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 43.7931071042239 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NYSE:ASB opened at $24.85 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3,769.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $367,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $106,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,018 shares of company stock worth $3,633,598. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

