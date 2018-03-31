Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caleres (CAL) Share Price

Media headlines about Caleres (NYSE:CAL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caleres earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 45.9507267586164 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS downgraded shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,444.10, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.96%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,925.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

