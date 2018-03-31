Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

News headlines about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Digital Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1214992192765 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,188. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $21,652.43, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

