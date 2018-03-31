Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DXC Technology (CSC) Share Price

Headlines about DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.5313610992286 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE CSC remained flat at $$69.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

