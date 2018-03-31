BGC Partners (BGCP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BGC Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5607421885344 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BGC Financial raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BGCP stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4,118.94, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.10. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

