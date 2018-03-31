Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Share Price

News stories about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co. L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1701433744772 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $9,882.04, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 450,000 shares of KKR & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,632,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $305,146,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

