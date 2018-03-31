Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stellus Capital Inv (SCM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stellus Capital Inv earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4896474332717 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. ValuEngine lowered Stellus Capital Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Inv in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

SCM stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.53. Stellus Capital Inv has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Stellus Capital Inv had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 8.67%. equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Inv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stellus Capital Inv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

In other Stellus Capital Inv news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $383,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,248,920 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stellus Capital Inv

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

