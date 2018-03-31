First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Headlines about First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Connecticut Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6578410087645 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd.

First Connecticut Bancorp stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.82%. analysts forecast that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Connecticut Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. First Connecticut Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $34,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc (FCB) is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Farmington Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service community bank with branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending, as well as wealth management services.

