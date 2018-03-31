The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media stories about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4906992146979 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 10,450,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,416,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $185,268.28, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-the-coca-cola-ko-stock-price-updated.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.