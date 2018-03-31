Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media coverage about Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tintri earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2200752917009 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tintri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on Tintri and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TNTR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 517,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73. Tintri has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

In other Tintri news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of Tintri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

