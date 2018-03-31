Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.4745126626826 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. 717,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,430. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,385.03, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $723,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $245,079.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548 in the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-westlake-chemical-wlk-stock-price.html.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.