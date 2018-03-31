Sonoco Products Co (SON) Receives $53.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 685,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,530. The stock has a market cap of $4,636.11, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

