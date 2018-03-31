SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) Price Down 31.6% This Week

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Qryptos, Cobinhood and Bit-Z. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $107,884.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00718202 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00159691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031020 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX was first traded on December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,773,781 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinFalcon, YoBit, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bit-Z and Qryptos. It is not presently possible to buy SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

