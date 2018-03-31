Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 63,459 Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,475 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,664,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 38.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $11,727,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,762.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,047.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 108,473 shares of company stock worth $6,296,091 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,677.83, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.23 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

