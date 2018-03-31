Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $902,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,257.00, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.57. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $740.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

