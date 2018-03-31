Southwest Gas (SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWX. UBS upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 290,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,257.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.57. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $740.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.00%. equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,632,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,574 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

