Southwest Gas (SWX) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,257.00, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $740.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.00%. research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,545.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

