Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 21,100 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,800,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 862,553 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,541.99, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.85 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

