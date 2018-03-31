Sparton (NYSE:SPA) Earns Media Impact Rating of -0.07

Headlines about Sparton (NYSE:SPA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sparton earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.3487037152496 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:SPA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 100,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.22, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.19. Sparton has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter. Sparton had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sparton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

