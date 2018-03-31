Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) CEO Sells $78,884.00 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $78,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $16.09 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

