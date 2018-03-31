Speedcash Trading 150% Higher This Week (SCS)

Speedcash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Speedcash has traded 150% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Speedcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00011401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. Speedcash has a total market capitalization of $346,201.00 and approximately $13,280.00 worth of Speedcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026761 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Speedcash Coin Profile

Speedcash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. Speedcash’s total supply is 476,918 coins and its circulating supply is 431,668 coins. Speedcash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. Speedcash’s official website is www.scash.ml.

Speedcash Coin Trading

Speedcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Crex24 and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Speedcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speedcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Speedcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

