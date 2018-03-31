Spin Master (TOY) Insider Sells C$199,209.45 in Stock

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) insider Nancy Ann Zwiers sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.81, for a total value of C$199,209.45.

Shares of TSE TOY traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$53.04. 65,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,389. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$34.52 and a 1 year high of C$61.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. Jefferies Group set a C$55.00 price target on Spin Master in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.25.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

