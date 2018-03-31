Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 290 ($4.01) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 339 ($4.68) to GBX 293 ($4.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 270 ($3.73) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 296 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Spire Healthcare Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 259 ($3.58) to GBX 290 ($4.01) in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 283.17 ($3.91).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

LON:SPI opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.89) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 362.10 ($5.00).

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of £931.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash purchased 46,500 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £99,975 ($138,125.17).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/spire-healthcare-group-spi-pt-lowered-to-gbx-290-updated.html.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.