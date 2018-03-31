Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP William Edward Brown sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $100,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,561,000 after buying an additional 1,200,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,080,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,303,000 after buying an additional 827,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,277,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,443,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 79.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 330,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 729,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,682,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,193. The company has a market capitalization of $9,582.73, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.48%.

Spirit AeroSystems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

