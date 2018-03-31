Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary Sells 2,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $383,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47,338.11, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,782,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $129,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,182 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,033 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.84 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

