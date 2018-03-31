Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ssp Group alerts:

Ssp Group stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Ssp Group has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ssp-group-ssppf-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Ssp Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. The company operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ssp Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ssp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ssp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.