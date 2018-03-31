ST Ives PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.65 (SIV)

ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SIV opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.20) on Friday. ST Ives has a 1-year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.30 ($1.22).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIV. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of ST Ives from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($2.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of ST Ives from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 135 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

About ST Ives

St Ives plc is a United Kingdom-based international marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation and Books. The Company’s Strategic Marketing segment consists of Data, Digital and Insight businesses. The Company’s Marketing Activation segment includes Marketing Print businesses and Field Marketing Business, which deliver marketing communications through a combination of print and in-store marketing services.

