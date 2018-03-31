St. Modwen Properties (SMP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 445 ($6.15) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

SMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.74) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 410 ($5.66) to GBX 475 ($6.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

SMP stock opened at GBX 387.40 ($5.35) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304.80 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.40 ($5.93).

In related news, insider Jenefer Greenwood purchased 10,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £39,778.56 ($54,957.94). Also, insider Robert Hudson purchased 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,403.98 ($137,336.25). Insiders purchased a total of 75,025 shares of company stock worth $28,838,254 in the last 90 days.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

