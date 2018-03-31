STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 98,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,941. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $107,272.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,844.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $35,073.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,479 shares of company stock valued at $216,561. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

