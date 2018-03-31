Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ) PT Set at €89.00 by Independent Research

Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) has been given a €89.00 ($109.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAZ. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) target price on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) target price on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) target price on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €73.49 ($90.73).

ETR SAZ opened at €83.64 ($103.26) on Thursday. Stada Arzneimittel has a 1-year low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a 1-year high of €90.24 ($111.41).

About Stada Arzneimittel

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux.

