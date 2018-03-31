Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.49 ($90.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAZ shares. Independent Research set a €89.00 ($109.88) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of Stada Arzneimittel stock remained flat at $€83.90 ($103.58) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,761. Stada Arzneimittel has a 52 week low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a 52 week high of €90.24 ($111.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $5,270.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24.

About Stada Arzneimittel

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux.

