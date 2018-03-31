Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 6,215 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.51), for a total value of £47,296.15 ($65,344.22).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 712.70 ($9.85) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 678.80 ($9.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

STAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.54) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.43) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 685 ($9.46) price objective on the stock. Investec upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 715 ($9.88) to GBX 730 ($10.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.43) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 741.53 ($10.25).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

