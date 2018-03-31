Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (SXI) to “Buy”

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SXI. TheStreet lowered Standex International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. Standex International has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,223.29, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $495,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,854.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Standex International by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Standex International by 58.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Standex International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (SXI) to “Buy”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/standex-international-sxi-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.