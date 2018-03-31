Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,370.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

